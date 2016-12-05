UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 5 OEX SA :
* Said on Friday that it resolves to launch bonds issue program of total value up to 56 million zlotys ($13.20 million)
* Plans to allocate the proceeds from bond issue program for financing of acquisition of Archidoc SA
* Under the program the company commissioned a book-building process in connection with the preparation of the first issue of a series A bonds
* Nominal value of series A bonds issue will be of up to 20.0 million zlotys and nominal value per bond will be 1,000 zlotys
* Interest on the bonds will be variable, based on the reference rate WIBOR, plus a fixed margin
* Series A bonds to be issued in Jan. 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.2414 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources