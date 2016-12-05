Dec 5 OEX SA :

* Said on Friday that it resolves to launch bonds issue program of total value up to 56 million zlotys ($13.20 million)

* Plans to allocate the proceeds from bond issue program for financing of acquisition of Archidoc SA

* Under the program the company commissioned a book-building process in connection with the preparation of the first issue of a series A bonds

* Nominal value of series A bonds issue will be of up to 20.0 million zlotys and nominal value per bond will be 1,000 zlotys

* Interest on the bonds will be variable, based on the reference rate WIBOR, plus a fixed margin

* Series A bonds to be issued in Jan. 2017

($1 = 4.2414 zlotys)