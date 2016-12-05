Dec 5 InfoSCAN SA :

* Said on Friday that Dariusz Zych bought 184,000 series D shares of the company for nominal value 0.1 zloty ($0.024)per share

* Currently Dariusz Zych owns now 7.35 pct stake in the company, before the transaction he did now own any stake in InfoSCAN

($1 = 4.2303 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)