Dec 5Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Friday that it sets first day of trading of Outdoorzy SA shares on NewConnect market for Dec. 6

* Outdoorzy will list 2.0 million series B shares and 2.5 million series C shares

* Nominal value of series B and series C shares is 0.1 zloty ($0.024) per share

* The company's shares will be traded under short name 'OUTDOORZY' and ticker 'OUT'

Source text: bit.ly/2h4RtsE

($1 = 4.2369 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)