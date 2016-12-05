UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 5 TXM SA:
* The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) approved on Dec. 2 the IPO prospectus of TXM, a unit of Redan, that manages a network of clothing discount stores TXM Textilmarket
* TXM estimates that from the public issue of up to 4.0 million series E shares will raise about 23.0 million zlotys ($5.45 million) net
* The company plans to allocate the money from the issue for development of its sales network in Poland and abroad, logistics and e-commerce channel
* Plans to allocate about 90 pct of offered series E shares in institutional investors tranche and about 10 pct in individual investors tranche
* Subscriptions in tranche for individual investors will run from Dec. 7 to Dec. 12 and book-building for institutional investors is scheduled between Dec. 9 to Dec. 13
* The issue price and the final number of shares to be offer will be announced on Dec. 14
* Between Dec. 14 and Dec. 19 the company plans subscriptions for the shares for institutional investors
* The first trading day of the company's rights on shares on the Warsaw Stock Exchange is scheduled for Dec. 29 or around that date
* The company forecasts that in FY 2016 its revenue will increase to 381.4 million zlotys versus 314.8 million zlotys in 2015
* Sees FY 2016 net profit down at 13.1 million zlotys versus 16.1 million zlotys a year ago
* According to TXM strategy, no less than 35 pct of net profit will be paid as dividend
* If over 50 pct paid out as dividend as it was the case in 2015, prior to that , the company will need to obtain a consent from PKO BP, the financing bank Source text - bit.ly/2gT22zt
- bit.ly/2h9rlAR ($1 = 4.2187 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources