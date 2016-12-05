Dec 5 HSBC says

* HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG ('HSBC Germany') raises additional tier 1 capital to ensure that the Bank's growth complies with regulatory requirements

* To raise additional tier 1 capital (AT1) in the form of a bearer bond with an unlimited term for the total amount of 235 mln euros

* The bond can be terminated by the issuer for the first time after five years and will have a fixed coupon that will be reset every five years

* The initial coupon rate amounts to 5.65 pct

* HSBC Bank plc, which holds 80.7% of HSBC Germany's share capital, will fully subscribe for and acquire the securities in the course of a private placement

* After the issue, the total capital ratio (calculated on the basis of figures as at 30 September 2016) is expected to increase to 13.7 pct Further company coverage: