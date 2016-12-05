BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
Dec 5 Senzime AB (publ) :
* Says has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Japanese Fukuda Denshi Co Ltd
* Agreement gives Fukuda the exclusive right to license and commercialize Senzime's TetraGraph system in Japan with market launch expected by the end of 2017
* Senzime's management and board expects this 10-year agreement to generate more than 100 million Swedish crowns ($10.92 million) in license revenue related to future milestone payments and royalties
Source text: bit.ly/2gYqAdA
Further company coverage:
($1 = 9.1555 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 26 President Donald Trump's push to fulfill a campaign promise to replace Obamacare, his predecessor's signature healthcare plan, with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress, could add to U.S. states' financial strain.
WELLINGTON, Jan 27 New Zealand medical device firm Fisher & Paykel Healthcare will consider switching making products bound for the United States from Tijuana to New Zealand if U.S. President Donald Trump's administration taxes Mexican imports.