Dec 5 Senzime AB (publ) :

* Says has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Japanese Fukuda Denshi Co Ltd

* Agreement gives Fukuda the exclusive right to license and commercialize Senzime's TetraGraph system in Japan with market launch expected by the end of 2017

* Senzime's management and board expects this 10-year agreement to generate more than 100 million Swedish crowns ($10.92 million) in license revenue related to future milestone payments and royalties

