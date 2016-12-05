Dec 5 Double Bond Pharmaceutical International AB (publ) :

* Says has started a scientific and technological collaboration with N. N. Alexandrov National Cancer Centre of Belarus

* Main goal for DBP is to get access to the knowledge and resources that are relevant to the development of DBPs front-line products - drugs SA-033 against liver cancer and Temodex against brain cancer - already from December 2016

