BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
Dec 5 Double Bond Pharmaceutical International AB (publ) :
* Says has started a scientific and technological collaboration with N. N. Alexandrov National Cancer Centre of Belarus
* Main goal for DBP is to get access to the knowledge and resources that are relevant to the development of DBPs front-line products - drugs SA-033 against liver cancer and Temodex against brain cancer - already from December 2016
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 26 President Donald Trump's push to fulfill a campaign promise to replace Obamacare, his predecessor's signature healthcare plan, with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress, could add to U.S. states' financial strain.
WELLINGTON, Jan 27 New Zealand medical device firm Fisher & Paykel Healthcare will consider switching making products bound for the United States from Tijuana to New Zealand if U.S. President Donald Trump's administration taxes Mexican imports.