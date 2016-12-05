Dec 5 Idogen AB :

* Japan Patent Office intends to grant Idogen's patent application

* The patent provides Idogen's vaccine technology with a broad protection and further strengthens the company's patent portfolio in an important market for Idogen

* A granted patent protects the technology for 20 years from the date of PCT filing, which means that Idogen's patent will provide protection in Japan until 2031

Source text: bit.ly/2gbhEjN

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)