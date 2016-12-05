BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
Dec 5 Idogen AB :
* Japan Patent Office intends to grant Idogen's patent application
* The patent provides Idogen's vaccine technology with a broad protection and further strengthens the company's patent portfolio in an important market for Idogen
* A granted patent protects the technology for 20 years from the date of PCT filing, which means that Idogen's patent will provide protection in Japan until 2031
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 26 President Donald Trump's push to fulfill a campaign promise to replace Obamacare, his predecessor's signature healthcare plan, with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress, could add to U.S. states' financial strain.
WELLINGTON, Jan 27 New Zealand medical device firm Fisher & Paykel Healthcare will consider switching making products bound for the United States from Tijuana to New Zealand if U.S. President Donald Trump's administration taxes Mexican imports.