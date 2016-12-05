Dec 5 AlphaHelix Molecular Diagnostics AB (publ) :

* AlphaHelix and Expression Analytics OY, Espoo, Finland, have signed a cooperation agreement for the development and commercialization of HPE-PCR (Heat Pulse Extension-PCR)

* The development is underway in Hanoi, Vietnam by scientists linked to Expression Analytics and is expected to be completed in Q1 2017

