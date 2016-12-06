UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 6Schaffner Holding AG :
* Sales of Schaffner Group decreased by 8% in FY 2015/16 to 185.6 million Swiss francs ($184.42 million), from 201.8 million Swiss francs in 2014/15, the prior fiscal year (PY).
* FY operating profit (EBIT) was 1.6 million Swiss francs (PY: 10.8 million Swiss francs), with an EBIT margin of 0.8% (PY: 5.4%)
* In FY group earned net profit of 0.4 million Swiss francs(PY: 7.7 million francs)
* AGM will propose to forgo payment of a dividend
* The developments in the Schaffner Group's key markets, the geopolitical environment and the situation in currency markets remain demanding
* For the medium term, Schaffner reaffirms its organic growth target of more than 5% per year for sales and an EBIT margin of 8%
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 1.0064 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources