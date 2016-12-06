Dec 6 Oryzon Genomics SA :
* Presented on Monday the results from Phase I / IIA
clinical trial with ORY-1001 in patients with recurrent or
refractory acute leukaemia
* The preliminary conclusions show that ORY-1001 is a highly
active LSD1 inhibitor with strong differentiation-inducing
activity in patients with MLL leukaemia, and with safety profile
in AL patients
* ORY-1001 has been well tolerated and has been administered
to 41 patients in total up to a maximum of three cycles
* Promising clinical responses were observed mandating
further clinical research and investigation
* ORY-1001 might be a potential combinatorial therapeutic
option in treatment of several types of acute myeloid leukaemia
* As a potent and safe LSD1 inhibitor, ORY-1001 is also of
potential interest in treatment of solid tumours such as small
cell lung cancer, and possibly others in the future
