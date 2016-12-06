BRIEF-Alamos Gold files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 mln
* Files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kunv78) Further company coverage:
Dec 6Asit Biotech SA :
* Reported on Monday ASIT+ technology's benefits in treating grass pollen rhinitis presented during a scientific session at Medical Research Council & Asthma UK Centre in London
* gp-ASIT+ is the Company`s most advanced drug candidate
* Its clinical efficacy is being investigated in a Phase III clinical trial in Europe
* The results of this study should be available during the first quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
