Dec 6 Asit Biotech SA:

* Reported on Monday ASIT+ technology's benefits in treating grass pollen rhinitis presented during a scientific session at Medical Research Council & Asthma UK Centre in London

* gp-ASIT+ is the Company`s most advanced drug candidate

* Its clinical efficacy is being investigated in a Phase III clinical trial in Europe

* The results of this study should be available during the first quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

