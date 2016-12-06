FOREX-Dollar wallows near 7-week lows on Trump protectionism
* Trump's executive orders on immigration/security policy weigh
LONDON Dec 6 Italy's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 5 basis points (BPS) in early trading on Tuesday to 1.96 percent, below Monday's opening price of 1.97 percent, according to Tradeweb.
The country's bond yields spiked to 2.06 percent on Monday after Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said he would resign following a crushing referendum defeat over the weekend.
Expectations that a snap election would be averted helped contain the sell-off, and hopes of supportive European Central Bank action has driven yields even lower, ING strategists said.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Atul Prakash)
* Trump's executive orders on immigration/security policy weigh
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 25 U.S. Republican leaders on Wednesday laid out plans for repealing Obamacare by spring, followed by funding the building of a border wall and reforming the tax code by late summer, as lawmakers launched an effort to unify behind a legislative strategy.