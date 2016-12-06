Dec 6 Tiscali SpA :

* Said on Monday that as a part of a strategic agreement, it signed two contracts with Fastweb

* The first contract is the agreement by Fastweb to buy the company's business branch for 45 million euros ($48.34 million), of which 25 million euros in cash and 20 million euros in services provided by Fastweb

* The second contract is the agreement by Fastweb to lease the company's 3.5 GHz spectrum in the major cities for the development of mobile data services, for a rental fee of 12.5 million euros for the first five years

