* Says it signs an investment agreement with The Dust Sp. z o.o. (The Dust), the other investor and The Dust shareholders: Me & My Friends SA and T-Bull SA

* The Dust's partners' s meeting decided to increase its share capital via issue of 335 shares on Dec. 5

* TIG acquired 134 shares of The Dust for 200,000 zlotys representing 10.04 pct stake in The Dust

* Other investor acquired 201 shares of the Dust for 300,000 zlotys

* After the registration of The Dust's capital increase TIG will hold 10.04 pct stake in The Dust

* Cash in the amount of 500,000 zlotys will be allocated for development of The Dust's operational activities

* Under the agreement, The Dust will be transformed from a limited liability company to a joint stock company

* After this transformation, the general shareholders meeting of The Dust will resolve on the capital increase via shares issue offered to new investors

* The new shares will be representing from 9.8 pct to 15.0 pct stake of The Dust

* T-Bull owns now 40 pct stake in the Dust, after the capital increase it will own 29.96 pct stake of the Dust and TIG after capital increase will own between 8.53 pct and 9.05 pct

* The stakes held in the Dust by TIG and T-Bull will be for sale

* By Aug. 31, 2017, The Dust to debut on NewConnect market

* The Dust is a designer and developer of games for the mobile and stationary devices

