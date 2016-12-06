BRIEF-DaVita says pleased that court took step of putting a hold on a CMS rule
* DaVita responds to US district court, eastern district of Texas ruling protecting dialysis patients from discrimination by insurance companies
Dec 6 Pernod Ricard slides released ahead of a conference call on North America say:
* Pernod Ricard on track to achieve mid-single digit U.S. sales growth goal in FY 2017 - slides
* Pernod ricard says medium-term goal remains to stabilize Absolut vodka brand in the U.S. - slides
* North America is a critical market for Pernod Ricard, accounting for 21 pct of global sales
* The U.S. alone makes 19 percent of group sales * Sees U.S. spirits market long term value growth of 4 pct, market growth currently stabilizing close to its long-term trend after strong recovery in 2015
* Reports a 20 percent increase in operating net earnings and declares quarterly dividends
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.