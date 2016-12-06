BRIEF-First Bancshares reports Q4 earnings per share $0.30
* Reports a 20 percent increase in operating net earnings and declares quarterly dividends
Dec 6 Tamburi Investment Partners SpA :
* Said on Monday to perform early repayment in cash of the bonds relating to the bond loan "Tamburi Investment Partners 2012/2019 4.25 pct partially convertible"
* The holders to be paid the nominal value of the issued bonds as well as accrued interest
* The early redemption date will be on Dec 22
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.
BEIJING, Jan 25 China's central bank delivered a pointed reminder to financial markets and businesses this week that it is moving to a tightening policy bias, but analysts expect benchmark interest rates to remain unchanged and say any further measures will be limited as economic growth slows.