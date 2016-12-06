Dec 6 Tamburi Investment Partners SpA :

* Said on Monday to perform early repayment in cash of the bonds relating to the bond loan "Tamburi Investment Partners 2012/2019 4.25 pct partially convertible"

* The holders to be paid the nominal value of the issued bonds as well as accrued interest

* The early redemption date will be on Dec 22

