Dec 6 LHV Group AS :

* The Supervisory Board of AS LHV Group decided on Monday to elect Madis Toomsalu new CEO of LHV Group

* Conjointly the Supervisory Board accepted the resignation of Erkki Raasuke

* Madis Toomsalu started as the CEO on 5 December

