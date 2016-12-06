BRIEF-First Bancshares reports Q4 earnings per share $0.30
* Reports a 20 percent increase in operating net earnings and declares quarterly dividends
Dec 6Skarbiec Holding SA :
* Said on Monday that Skarbiec Holding Limited started process of an accelerated book-building, which aim is to sell 1.7 million shares representing up to 25 pct of all votes on Skarbiec Holding's general meeting
* Joint bookrunners are Haitong Bank SA and Bank Zachodni WBK SA
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.
BEIJING, Jan 25 China's central bank delivered a pointed reminder to financial markets and businesses this week that it is moving to a tightening policy bias, but analysts expect benchmark interest rates to remain unchanged and say any further measures will be limited as economic growth slows.