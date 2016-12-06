Dec 6 CdR Advance Capital SpA :

* Said on Monday that it will issue convertible bond "CdR Advance Capital 2016-2022 - Obbligazioni Convertibili 5%" for the total value of up to 4.95 million euros ($5.33 million)

* Maturity date of the bonds is Dec. 21, 2022

* The value of the first semi-annual interest coupon, payable on Dec. 31, amounts to 0.1370 euros per each bond

