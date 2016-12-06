BRIEF-First Bancshares reports Q4 earnings per share $0.30
* Reports a 20 percent increase in operating net earnings and declares quarterly dividends
Dec 6 CdR Advance Capital SpA :
* Said on Monday that it will issue convertible bond "CdR Advance Capital 2016-2022 - Obbligazioni Convertibili 5%" for the total value of up to 4.95 million euros ($5.33 million)
* Maturity date of the bonds is Dec. 21, 2022
* The value of the first semi-annual interest coupon, payable on Dec. 31, amounts to 0.1370 euros per each bond
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.
BEIJING, Jan 25 China's central bank delivered a pointed reminder to financial markets and businesses this week that it is moving to a tightening policy bias, but analysts expect benchmark interest rates to remain unchanged and say any further measures will be limited as economic growth slows.