BRIEF-AnaptysBio prices IPO of 5 mln shares at $15 per share
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share
Dec 6 Francesca's Holdings Corp
* Francesca's reports a 15% net sales and a 7% comparable sales increase for the third quarter 2016 and increases full year guidance
* Francesca's Holdings Corp sees Q4 diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.33 to $0.37
* Q3 earnings per share $0.26
* Q3 sales $119.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $116.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.03 to $1.07
* Sees Q4 2017 sales $143 million to $148 million
* Q4 revenue view $144.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Capital expenditures for fiscal year 2016 are expected to be in range of $25.0 million to $28.0 million
* Capital expenditures for fiscal year 2016 are expected to be in range of $25.0 million to $28.0 million
* Company plans to open five new boutiques and close three boutiques during fourth quarter
* Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific region
* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation