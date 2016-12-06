BRIEF-AnaptysBio prices IPO of 5 mln shares at $15 per share
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share
Dec 6 Medallion Midstream :
* Parties expect to finalize,sign agreement in Q1,new crude oil pipeline expected to start initial service in June
* Entered into LOI to build Delaware Basin crude oil pipeline system to provide oil gathering, transportation services for Parsley
* The Delaware Basin pipeline is expected to have an initial capacity of 100,000 barrels per day
* Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific region
* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation