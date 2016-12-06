BRIEF-Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific
* Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific region
Dec 6 Altria Group Inc :
* Notes Philip Morris' submission of MRTP application for electronically heated tobacco product with fda's center for tobacco products
* Altria's statement on Philip Morris International's MRTP application submission with the FDA
* Upon regulatory authorization by FDA, Altria's companies have an exclusive license to sell this heated tobacco product in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation
* Jaitley eyes tax giveaways, state investment in Feb. 1 budget