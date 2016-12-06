Dec 6 Principal Financial Group Inc :

* Principal Financial Group announces outlook for 2017

* Sees 2017 Retirement & Income Solutions fee net revenue growth of 2-5 percent

* Sees 2017 Retirement & Income Solutions spread net revenue growth of 5-10 percent

* Sees $800 million - $1.1 billion of total capital deployed for common stock dividends, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: