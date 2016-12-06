Dec 6 Janssen Research & Development LLC :

* Phase 2 ibrutinib study in cGVHD showed complete or partial response in up to 2/3 of steroid dependent/refractory patients

* study findings indicate ibrutinib demonstrated reduced symptom severity, with orr of 67% in patients with cGVHD

* study findings indicate ibrutinib demonstrated clinically meaningful, durable responses