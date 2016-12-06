Dec 6 Telecom Italia:

* Vivendi bought 117.9 million shares in the Italian telecoms group between Nov. 23 and Dec. 5 raising its stake to 24.19 percent of capital - SEC filing

* As of Nov. 23 Vivendi held 23.15 percent of Telecom Italia, having bought more shares to gradually rebuild its holding after the conversion of a Telecom Italia bond into equity lowered it to 21.91 percent from 24.68 percent. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)