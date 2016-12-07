Dec 7 Cube ITG SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its offer for human resources services in the area of IT has been chosen in tender by Centralny Osrodek Informatyki (COI)

* The value of the offer is 5.8 million zlotys ($1.39 million) net

