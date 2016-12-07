Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 7 Cube ITG SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its offer for human resources services in the area of IT has been chosen in tender by Centralny Osrodek Informatyki (COI)
* The value of the offer is 5.8 million zlotys ($1.39 million) net
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.1612 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)