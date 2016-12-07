Dec 7 Forever Entertainment SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it allotted 3,139,003 series O shares at issue price of 0.55 zloty ($0.13) per share

* Series O shares were allotted to 3 individuals and one legal entity

($1 = 4.1620 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)