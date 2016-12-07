Dec 7TXM IPO-TXM.WA:

* The maximum price in TXM's offer has been set at 6.2 zloty per share

* The IPO value might reach about 24.8 million zlotys ($6.00 million)

* Earlier TXM estimated that from the public issue of up to 4.0 million series E shares would raise about 23.0 million zlotys ($5.6 million) net

Source text: bit.ly/2hhik4G

($1 = 4.1327 zlotys)