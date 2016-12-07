BRIEF-Buffett, Gates speak to students in New York
* Warren Buffett, asked about current U.S. political environment, says is confident that 'America will move ahead' -- Columbia University event
Dec 7 Grupa Kapitalowa Immobile SA :
* Its unit, Kuchet Sp. z o.o., agrees to buy shares in Przedsiebiorstwo Hotelowe Majewicz (the firm) from its partners for 2.4 million zlotys ($580,201) net by March 31, 2017
* Signs preliminary agreements to buy the firm and outstanding shares in a property
* Kuchet will also buy a stake in the given property on which Przedsiebiorstwo Hotelowe Majewicz runs a hotel (the firm owns about 20 pct stake in the property)
* The unit agrees to acquire remaining shares from the firm's partners in the property for 14.1 mln zlotys net by March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1365 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* First Business announces an increase in its quarterly dividend
* Morgan Stanley deputy CFO Paul Wirth reports sale of 10,000 shares of co's common stock on Jan 26 at $44.25 per share - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kb5fP5) Further company coverage: