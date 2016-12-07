BRIEF-Boot Barn, units enter into amendment to credit agreement
* Boot Barn Holdings Inc - on January 25, 2017 co, units entered into an amendment no.1 to credit agreement dated as of June 29, 2015
Dec 7 National Storage Affiliates Trust :
* on December 1, entered into agreement to increase borrowing capacity under credit agreement dated May 6
* Amendment to increase total borrowing capacity under revolving line of credit by $50 million for total credit facility of $725 million
* Revolver, now provides for total borrowing commitment of up to $400.0 million Source text (bit.ly/2gBODeE) Further company coverage:
* Boot Barn Holdings Inc - on January 25, 2017 co, units entered into an amendment no.1 to credit agreement dated as of June 29, 2015
* Received written communication from FDA that clinical development program for RG-101 remains on clinical hold
* If Bancorp Inc announces results for second quarter of fiscal year 2017