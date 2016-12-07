Dec 7 Staples Inc :

* At completion of sale, Staples shall be obligated to deliver Staples Solutions B.V. & Units with unrestricted cash of EUR 20.0 million

* At completion of sale, Staples also obligated to pay Staples Solutions B.V. & Units with estimated EUR 140.0 million

* Co,Cerberus entered agreement in relation to sale of a controlling interest in Staples' European operations to a Cerberus affiliate

* Cerberus to pay EUR 50.0 million for 85 percent stake in Co's European business

* In connection with initial classification as held for sale, Co expects non-cash charges in range of about $220 million to $240 million in Q4 2016