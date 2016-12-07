BRIEF-Mack-Cali refinanced, extended $600 mln unsecured revolving credit facility
* Refinanced and extended its $600 million unsecured revolving credit facility
Dec 7 Staples Inc :
* At completion of sale, Staples shall be obligated to deliver Staples Solutions B.V. & Units with unrestricted cash of EUR 20.0 million
* At completion of sale, Staples also obligated to pay Staples Solutions B.V. & Units with estimated EUR 140.0 million
* Co,Cerberus entered agreement in relation to sale of a controlling interest in Staples' European operations to a Cerberus affiliate
* Cerberus to pay EUR 50.0 million for 85 percent stake in Co's European business
* In connection with initial classification as held for sale, Co expects non-cash charges in range of about $220 million to $240 million in Q4 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2hiNZTk) Further company coverage:
* Refinanced and extended its $600 million unsecured revolving credit facility
* CNB Financial Corporation reports year end 2016 earnings, highlighted by strong organic loan growth
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada's benchmark stock index slipped for a second straight day on Friday as oil prices fell and some heavyweight energy shares lost ground, while electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc jumped to a 12-year high.