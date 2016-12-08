Dec 8 CIFI Holdings Group:

* Equity cooperation agreements/formation of joint ventures in relation to residential development projects in Changsha, the PRC

* Unit agreed to acquire 50% of equity interest & relevant shareholder's loan in each of Henggao & Zijing at RMB253.3 million and RMB106.9 million

* Unit entered into Henggao equity cooperation agreement & Zijing equity cooperation agreement with Da Di Enterprises & Man Roland (China)