BRIEF-Greenhill & Co reports Q4 earnings per share $0.74
* Reports fourth quarter earnings per share of $0.74 and annual earnings per share of $1.89
Dec 8 Private Equity Managers SA (PEM) :
* Said on Wednesday that Cezary Smorszczewski resigned from his post of the company's CEO
* Its supervisory board entrusted Tomasz Czechowicz, the company's vice chairman of the management board, with the duties of CEO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reports fourth quarter earnings per share of $0.74 and annual earnings per share of $1.89
* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Lawyers say Batista abroad, will turn himself in (Adds statements from Batista representatives, OSX, MMX)