Dec 8 Mondo TV SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that through the conversion of three bonds, Pelham Bay completed the conversion of all 18 bonds issued within the first issuance of convertible bonds

* No more bonds remain outstanding based on the first tranche

* Mondo TV's share capital will be equal to 14.4 million euros, made of 28.7 million shares of nominal value of 0.50 euro each

