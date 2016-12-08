BRIEF-Eco Science Solutions announces growth capital financing
Dec 8 Sare SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it resolved to review strategic options related to further development of the company and units belonging to its capital group
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says in Q4, merchant services tpv grew 27%, or 30% on an fx-neutral basis
LONDON, Jan 26 Bernie Ecclestone is set to make a quick $29 million from Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One after being deposed as the sport's commercial supremo this week.