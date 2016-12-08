Dec 8 British outsourcer Capita said it planned to sell a raft of assets in a bid to protect its balance sheet after client indecision following Brexit prompted it to cut its profit forecast again.

Capita said it would sell the majority of its Capita Asset Services division and a number of other businesses.

The group said it now expected 2016 underlying profit before tax to be at least 515 million pounds ($651 million), compared with a forecast made in September of between 535 million pounds and 555 million pounds.

