Starbucks Americas cafe sales disappoint
LOS ANGELES, Jan 26 Starbucks Corp reported a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly sales at established restaurants in its U.S.-dominated Americas region amid a persistent restaurant slump.
Dec 8 Ocado
* CFO says confidence in securing international deals "remains undiminished"
* CFO says has seen "no impact" on trade from Amazon Fresh launch
* CFO says start of operations at new Andover CFC will help company secure international deals Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* Abaxis reports financial performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2017, declares quarterly cash dividend
Jan 26 PayPal Holdings Inc reported a 16.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue helped by the continued growth in customer and merchant accounts on its payments platform.