Dec 8 Capita

* CEO Andy Parker tells Reuters expects 2017 to be transitional year, sustainable growth from 2018

* Capita CEO says confident actions will protect dividend, allay need to raise capital

* Capita says Goldman Sachs chosen to sell Capital Asset Services unit, has already seen interest, expects completion in H2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary)