* Announces tender offer to purchase notes for cash

* Launched invitations to holders of its outstanding 800 million euro ($863.4 million) 4.375 percent notes due 2018 and 550 million pound ($697.8 million) 5.625 percent notes due 2023

* Expects to accept tenders of notes for aggregate nominal amount of up to 350 million euros

* Purpose of offers is to reduce its gross debt

