BRIEF-Intel Corp quarterly results press release
Please click on the link below for Intel Corp's quarterly earnings press release: Source text: http://bit.ly/2juu4ES
Dec 8 Axel Springer Se tells investors at its annual Capital Markets Day:
* Axel Springer CFO says paid models on track to stabilize ebitda in 2016 - presentation
* Axel Springer says sees more than 230 million euros positive real estate effect on fcf - presentation
* Axel Springer CEO says IPO of classified ads operations is one of many options
* Axel Springer CFO says in classified ads annual growth rates of around 10 percent feasible in next couple of years
* Axel Springer CFO says sees significant positive effect on fcf from real estate transactions between 2015 and 2020 - presentation
* Axel springer CEO says will be "absolutely pragmatic" about potential divestments Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday postponed until Feb. 2 a decision on whether to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of phone carrier Oi SA, which is under creditor protection in Brazil, the company confirmed on Thursday in a securities filing.
Jan 26 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IMMIGRATION Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto scraps a planned summit with Trump in the face of insistent tweets from the U.S. president demanding Mexico pay for a border wall, a spat threatening Mexican efforts to salvage trade ties. Trump wants a 20 percent tax on all imports from Mexico to pay for a wall on the southern U.S. border and wants it to be part of a tax r