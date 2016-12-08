Dec 8 Compania Cervecerias Unidas SA :

* Said on Wednesday it would pay a dividend of 66 Chilean pesos ($0.1008) per share, 24.39 billion pesos in total

* The dividend will be distributed on Jan. 6, 2017

($1 = 654.6600 Chilean pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)