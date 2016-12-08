MOVES-JPMorgan investment banker Stephen Berenson retires
Jan 26 Stephen Berenson, a vice chairman of investment banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co, has retired after more than three decades with the firm, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Dec 8 Yingli Green Energy:
* Yingli Green Energy reports third quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.28
* Q3 revenue RMB 1.46 billion versus RMB 2.524 billion
* Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd sees PV module shipments in Q4 of 2016 would be in range of 600MW TO 670MW
* Revised shipments guidance for full year of 2016 To 2.1 GW tO 2.2 GW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES AMENDS AND EXTENDS LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA
