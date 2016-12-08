BRIEF-Hopfed Bancorp's independent directors send letter to Stilwell Group - SEC filing
* On Jan 25, 2017, company's independent directors sent a letter to Joseph Stilwell of Stilwell Group - SEC filing
Dec 8 MCI Capital SA :
* Its extraordinary shareholder meeting resolves to lower the company's capital by 3 mln zlotys to 58.8 million zlotys ($14.06 million) through retirement of 3.0 mln of its own shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.1825 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On Jan 25, 2017, company's independent directors sent a letter to Joseph Stilwell of Stilwell Group - SEC filing
TURIN, Italy, Jan 26 The head of Intesa Sanpaolo said on Thursday he saw potential for growth by combining banks with insurers but the Italian lender would take its time to assess possible options.
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Bitfury, a U.S. infrastructure provider of bitcoin and private blockchains, announced on Thursday that Credit China FinTech Holdings Ltd has invested $30 million in the company.