Dec 9Pandox AB :

* Said on Thursday had mandated ABG Sundal Collier to evaluate the conditions to carry out a directed new issue of not more than 7,499,999 class B shares

* Said intended to use the potential proceeds to finance acquisitions and thereby increase the company's financial flexibility and mandate for continued value creation

* Said Eiendomsspar Sverige AB and Christian Sundt AB have expressed interest in subscribing for shares corresponding to a total of about 150 million Swedish crowns ($16.5 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 9.1266 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)