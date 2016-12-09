BRIEF-Perennial Real Estate Holdings proposes disposal of 20.2 pct equity stake
* Proposed disposal of a 20.2 per cent. equity stake in Tripleone Somerset
Dec 9 Skarbiec Holding SA :
* Said on Thursday that funds managed by Quercus TFI SA raised theirs stake in the company to 6.80 percent from 0.72 percent
* Skarbiec Holding Limited lowered its stake in the company to 43.86 percent from 74.64 percent
* Skarbiec Holding Limited announced start of the accelerated book-building for sale of 30.78 pct in the company on Dec. 5
Source text for Eikon:,
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Proposed disposal of a 20.2 per cent. equity stake in Tripleone Somerset
* Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year