UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 9 Monnari Trade SA :
* Said on Thursday its management board decided to conduct a revaluation of the real estate located in Lodz, Poland, to the amount of 28.3 million zlotys from 12.9 million zlotys as at Sept. 30
* The company has a 70 pct interest in the property, which was acquired in 2015
* Estimates that due to the update of the property value, the value of its assets and financial results will be impacted with value increase of about 12 million zlotys ($2.87 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.1813 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources