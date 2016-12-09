UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 9 Prima Moda SA :
* Said on Thursday that a financial institution expressed its interest in granting of the financing to Prima Moda
* The estimated value of transaction is expected to be higher that the value of the issue of bonds planned by the company
* Decided that in such circumstances, guided by the interests of the shareholders, it will engage in new investment project
* Its management board decided not to allocate the series A bonds and series A bonds did not go through
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources