Dec 9 SSE Plc
* SSE says it provisionally secured agreements to provide
3,239 MW of its de-rated capacity in 2020/21 in the UK
electricity capacity auction on Thursday
* Says 3,794 MW of its de-rated capacity did not secure
agreement, including its Peterhead and Fiddler's Ferry power
plants.
* Says results will not affect existing operations at SSE's
operational stations, all of which will be available this
winter.
* SSE continues to analyse market conditions and
opportunities for 2017 and beyond, including capacity auction in
Jan. 2017 for delivery in 2017/18
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Nina Chestney)