Dec 9 Centrica Plc

* Centrica says confirmed plans to build flexible power facilities having secured 15-year agreements for over 500 MW of new capacity in UK capacity auction

* Centrica says 370 MW combined cycle gas turbine at King's Lynn awarded capacity agreement

* 49 MW battery storage facility in Cumbria; two 50 MW fast-response distributed generation gas-fired plants at Brigg in North East Lincolnshire and Peterborough in Cambridgeshire also secured capacity agreements

* Centrica says construction of new power facilities to start next spring

* Centrica's Langage, South Humber Bank and Brigg gas-fired power stations and all 16 reactors in the UK's operational nuclear fleet, in which Centrica has a 20 percent equity interest, have also been awarded one-year capacity agreements starting in October 2020.