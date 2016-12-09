Dec 9 Centrica Plc
* Centrica says confirmed plans to build flexible power
facilities having secured 15-year agreements for over 500 MW of
new capacity in UK capacity auction
* Centrica says 370 MW combined cycle gas turbine at King's
Lynn awarded capacity agreement
* 49 MW battery storage facility in Cumbria; two 50 MW
fast-response distributed generation gas-fired plants at Brigg
in North East Lincolnshire and Peterborough in Cambridgeshire
also secured capacity agreements
* Centrica says construction of new power facilities to
start next spring
* Centrica's Langage, South Humber Bank and Brigg gas-fired
power stations and all 16 reactors in the UK's operational
nuclear fleet, in which Centrica has a 20 percent equity
interest, have also been awarded one-year capacity agreements
starting in October 2020.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)